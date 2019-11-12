THE dates for when the popular Coca-Cola Christmas truck will be visiting cities around the UK have been revealed.
The famous truck will be touring the UK for the ninth year.
And they will be partnering with Crisis, the national homeless charity, pledging to donate 10p in exchange for every can placed in recycling bins throughout the truck tour.
The tour will kick off on Friday in Edinburgh.
And it will be in Essex on December 13 and 14 when it arrives at the Lakeside shopping centre.
Please note that stops will be open from 12pm-7pm.
These are the dates and locations it will be visiting:
- Friday 15th and Saturday 16th November: 32 Newcraighall Rd, Edinburgh EH15 3RD
- Friday 15th and Saturday 16th November: 49 The Hayes, St David's Dewi Sant, Cardiff CF10 2ER (Open 11:30am-6:30pm)
- Tuesday 19th November: Asda, Creechbarrow Rd, Taunton TA1 2AN
- Thursday 21st November: Asda Boldon, North Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne, Boldon Colliery NE35 9AR
- Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd November: White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds, LS11 8LU
- Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd November: Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, BS34 5DG
- Wednesday 27th November: Asda, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 6AR
- Friday 29th and Saturday 30th November: Whiteley Shopping Centre, Portsmouth, PO15 7PD
- Friday 29th and Saturday 30th November: Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough, DN21 2NA
- Monday 2nd December: Asda Eastlands, Manchester, M11 4BD
- Tuesday 3rd December: Asda, Leyton Mill, London, E10 5NH
- Wednesday 4th December: Asda, Watford, London, WD24 7RT
- Friday 6th –Saturday 7th December: Intu Trafford Centre, Manchester, M17 8AA
- Friday 6th – Saturday 7th December: Intu Merry Hill, Dudley, DY5 1QX
- Tuesday 10th December: Sainsbury’s Beckton, London, E6 6JF
- Wednesday 11th December: Sainsbury’s Essex, London, SS13 1SA
- Friday 13th and Saturday 14th December: Events Square, Cheshire Oaks, Liverpool, CH65 9JJ
- Friday 13th and Saturday 14th December: Intu Lakeside, Essex, RM20 2ZP
- Sunday 15th December: 02 Arena, London, SE10 0DX
