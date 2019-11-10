A POLICE hunt for a man believed to be connected to an ongoing fraud investigation in Braintree is underway.

On Sunday September 15 at around 1.15pm, it was reported that an ATM machine in the Post Office in New Street was tampered with.

Essex Police have now released a CCTV image of the man they wish to speak with about the incident and a wider fraud investigation.

Anyone with information about this man's identity is asked to call Braintree's Community Policing Team on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/154002/19.

Alternatively, you can report to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting a report through their website.