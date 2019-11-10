A TEENAGER from Colchester who was reported missing has now been found "safe and well".

Kane Stevens, 15, was suspected to have been staying with friends in the area, but his family and Essex Police were concerned for his welfare.

Officers carried out thorough enquiries with the hope of finding Kane and also appealed to the public asking them to assist the search.

Thankfully, Kane has now been found.



A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Missing boy, Kane Stevens from Colchester, has been found safe and well.



"Thank you for sharing our appeal."