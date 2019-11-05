THE family of a talented musician who was killed when a car crashed into a pub have paid an emotional tribute to him.

Stuart McClung, 36, died from his injuries following a collision at the Spinnaker Public House, in Hythe Quay, Colchester, at around 12.50am on Sunday 3 November.

A 40 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and has been released under investigation.

Stuart's partner Vikki Spall and his sister Kelly McClung said: “It is with great sadness that today we announced the passing of Stuart James McClung.

“Stu was a kind and gentle soul, a talented musician, and a much loved brother, partner and friend.

“We would like to thank our family and friends for their support and kind words, and the emergency services and staff of Colchester General Hospital for all they have done for us.

“Kelly and I would like to ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call our Serious Collisions Investigations Team on 101 quoting incident 63 of 3/11.

You can also report information online by visiting www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online.