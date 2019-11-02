Fans of Cadbury and Christmas?

Well this year you can make your own 'pick and mix' tin of Heroes ahead of the festive season.

Last year John Lewis brought you create your own tin of Quality Street and now an alternative option is coming to Essex.

Debenhams at Lakeside will be the only place in the UK offering fans the chance to personalise their box of treats.

Not only will Essex shoppers get to pick ‘n’ mix their fave Heroes, they can also get their names or a loved ones on their Heroes tin.

Chocolate fans can now head in-store to create an indulgent tin, made solely of their favourite miniatures.

Prefer Crunchie Bites a teeny bit more than Fudge? Or love a higher ratio of dinky Decker to Cadbury Dairy Milk? Well, now everyone can have the luxury of just being able to enjoy and share their favourites.

The service is available now.