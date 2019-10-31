THE number of people diagnosed with dementia in Essex is set to rise to more than 70,000 in the next three decades.

Around 30,000 people in the county are currently living with the condition.

Essex County Council is looking to agree a new four year deal to support patients.

As part of papers published into the plans it was revealed the number of people being diagnosed with the condition is expected to rise to 50,000 in the next ten years.

It is then further expected to increase to 73,800 by 2050 - a 156 per cent rise.

By 2040, County Hall expects there will be an additional 14,300 people aged 65 and over who are given a diagnosis.

Those considered to fall within the oldest category of aged 90 and above is set to be 9,200 - up from 4,200 now.

The report said: “Dementia has become one of the most important health and care issues facing us, with an estimated 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK.

“In Essex alone, 30,000 people currently have a diagnosis of dementia.

“This progressive condition can have a devastating effect, not just on the person who has dementia, but also on families, carers and wider society.

“We are determined to help improve the quality of life for those people in Essex affected by dementia.

“Providing effective support services is a vital part of the work we can do to help them live as independently as possible.”

The council is expected to agree to tender for a supplier to deliver a four year community support service.

The report added: “Ten per cent of total adult social care spend is on people with a dementia diagnosis and over half of people living with dementia are in residential care.

“Dementia also represents one of the NHS’s areas of biggest spend.”