A TRIO of children's toys have been recalled amid fears they could be swallowed.

Dunecraft has recalled three products - Glow in the Dark Spit Balls, Spider Balls and Water Marbles - because they could cause choking.

The toys work by being placed in water and after some time a multitude of small balls break out of the balls, having increased in size.

The recalls said: "The balls can be put into the mouth and swallowed by children

"As the toy expands, it can cause fatal occlusion of the respiratory track or intestinal blockage of small children.

"The product does not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive and the relevant European standard."

The products have been withdrawn from the market.

The batch number/barcodes are: 810017019984; 810017013791 and 810017019991.