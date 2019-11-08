Ten teenagers are among the 39 bodies found in lorry, including two as young as 15-years-old, it has been revealed.
Essex Police has released the details of the 39 people whose bodies were found in a container shipped from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Grays.
Formal identification has been established via an Identification Commission, overseen by Her Majesty’s Senior Coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray.
Police have confirmed after liaising with the Vietnamese authorities that the people who died were:
- Pham Thi Tra My 26-year-old woman from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Dinh Lurong 20-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Huy Phong 35-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Vo Nhan Du 19-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Tran Manh Hung 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Tran Khanh Tho 18-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Vo Van Linh 25-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Van Nhan 33-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Bui Phan Thang 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh
- Nguyen Huy Hung 15-year-old boy from Ha Tinh
- Tran Thi Tho 21-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Bui Thi Nhung 19-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Vo Ngoc Nam 28-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Dinh Tu 26-year-old man from Nghe An
- Le Van Ha 30-year-old man from Nghe An
- Tran Thi Ngoc 19-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Nguyen Van Hung 33-year-old man from Nghe An
- Hoang Van Tiep 18-year-old man from Nghe An
- Cao Tien Dung 37-year-old man from Nghe An
- Cao Huy Thanh 33-year-old man from Nghe An
- Tran Thi Mai Nhung 18-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Nguyen Minh Quang 20-year-old man from Nghe An
- Le Trong Thanh 44-year-old man from Dien Chau
- Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh 28-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Hoang Van Hoi 24-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Tho Tuan 25-year-old man from Nghe An
- Dang Huu Tuyen 22-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Trong Thai 26-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Van Hiep 24-year-old man from Nghe An
- Nguyen Thi Van 35-year-old woman from Nghe An
- Tran Hai Loc 35-year-old man from Nghe An
- Duong Minh Tuan 27-year-old man from Quang Binh
- Nguyen Ngoc Ha 32-year-old man from Quang Binh
- Nguyen Tien Dung 33-year-old man from Quang, Binh
- Phan Thi Thanh 41-year-old woman from Hai Phong
- Nguyen Ba Vu Hung 34-year-old man from Thua Tien Hue
- Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen 18-year-old man from Hai Phong
- Tran Ngoc Hieu 17-year-old boy from Hai Duong
- Dinh Dinh Binh 15-year-old boy from Hai Phong
Consultation is underway with regard to the repatriation of those who have died, with the Vietnamese and UK governments working together to achieve this.
he senior officer in overall charge of the enquiry Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said: “This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.
“Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims’ friends and families.
“It remained of paramount importance to us to ensure that an individual’s next of kin were informed, and that they were given some time to absorb this tragic news before we publicly confirmed their loved one’s identity.
“We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the Vietnamese Authorities to identify and locate their families.
Her Majesty’s Senior Coroner, Mrs Caroline Beasley-Murray said: “May I take this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences to the victims’ families. My thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time.”
Comments are closed on this article.