Ten teenagers are among the 39 bodies found in lorry, including two as young as 15-years-old, it has been revealed.

Essex Police has released the details of the 39 people whose bodies were found in a container shipped from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Grays.

Formal identification has been established via an Identification Commission, overseen by Her Majesty’s Senior Coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray.

Police have confirmed after liaising with the Vietnamese authorities that the people who died were:

Pham Thi Tra My 26-year-old woman from Ha Tinh

Nguyen Dinh Lurong 20-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Nguyen Huy Phong 35-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Vo Nhan Du 19-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Tran Manh Hung 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Tran Khanh Tho 18-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Vo Van Linh 25-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Nguyen Van Nhan 33-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Bui Phan Thang 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh

Nguyen Huy Hung 15-year-old boy from Ha Tinh

Tran Thi Tho 21-year-old woman from Nghe An

Bui Thi Nhung 19-year-old woman from Nghe An

Vo Ngoc Nam 28-year-old man from Nghe An

Nguyen Dinh Tu 26-year-old man from Nghe An

Le Van Ha 30-year-old man from Nghe An

Tran Thi Ngoc 19-year-old woman from Nghe An

Nguyen Van Hung 33-year-old man from Nghe An

Hoang Van Tiep 18-year-old man from Nghe An

Cao Tien Dung 37-year-old man from Nghe An

Cao Huy Thanh 33-year-old man from Nghe An

Tran Thi Mai Nhung 18-year-old woman from Nghe An

Nguyen Minh Quang 20-year-old man from Nghe An

Le Trong Thanh 44-year-old man from Dien Chau

Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh 28-year-old woman from Nghe An

Hoang Van Hoi 24-year-old man from Nghe An

Nguyen Tho Tuan 25-year-old man from Nghe An

Dang Huu Tuyen 22-year-old man from Nghe An

Nguyen Trong Thai 26-year-old man from Nghe An

Nguyen Van Hiep 24-year-old man from Nghe An

Nguyen Thi Van 35-year-old woman from Nghe An

Tran Hai Loc 35-year-old man from Nghe An

Duong Minh Tuan 27-year-old man from Quang Binh

Nguyen Ngoc Ha 32-year-old man from Quang Binh

Nguyen Tien Dung 33-year-old man from Quang, Binh

Phan Thi Thanh 41-year-old woman from Hai Phong

Nguyen Ba Vu Hung 34-year-old man from Thua Tien Hue

Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen 18-year-old man from Hai Phong

Tran Ngoc Hieu 17-year-old boy from Hai Duong

Dinh Dinh Binh 15-year-old boy from Hai Phong

Consultation is underway with regard to the repatriation of those who have died, with the Vietnamese and UK governments working together to achieve this.

he senior officer in overall charge of the enquiry Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said: “This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.

“Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims’ friends and families.

“It remained of paramount importance to us to ensure that an individual’s next of kin were informed, and that they were given some time to absorb this tragic news before we publicly confirmed their loved one’s identity.

“We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the Vietnamese Authorities to identify and locate their families.

Her Majesty’s Senior Coroner, Mrs Caroline Beasley-Murray said: “May I take this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences to the victims’ families. My thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time.”