Essex Police are appealing for more information after a man, 22, from Dover, was arrested at Birchanger Green at junction eight of the M11 following reports of hare coursing at a Saffron Walden farm at about 8:15am on November 24.

They added their Rural Engagement team attended the scene with Cambridgeshire Police, where the suspects had left the scene, while a grey Subaru Forester was also seen leaving the scene.

Police confirmed they also received several reports of a suspect on foot on the M11, disrupting traffic before getting into the back of a grey Ford Transit van and travelling to Birchanger Green services.

The man officers arrested at the services was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and an offence under the Road Traffic Act. He has been released on police bail.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "Now, we want to hear from anyone with information that will help our investigation, with several important details the public and motorists may have witnessed. Please contact us if you have any information about the below:

"A grey Subaru Forester in the area of Saffron Walden around 8.15am

"A grey Ford Transit van on the M11 southbound close to Birchanger Green services between 8.15am and 9.30am

"A man trying to get into cars travelling on the M11 southbound close to Birchanger Green services between 8.15am and 9.30am

"A man in his 20s wearing a black top, black trousers, green coat and muddy boots, with tattoos on his neck and hands, at Birchanger Green services between 8.15am and 9.30am. He may also have had a dark-coloured lurcher dog."

You can quote incident number 329 of November 24 with any information.

You can submit a report on Essex Police's website or by using their online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about their online reporting services. Alternatively you can call 101.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.