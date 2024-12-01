Keith Wright, 47, of no fixed abode, was arrested on September 2 on suspicion of two public order offences, three thefts, breaching his restraining order, common assault, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and outraging public decency.

He was charged with and pleaded guilty to all these offences, before being remanded in custody, and sentenced on November 27.

Keith Wright (Image: Michael Robinson)

Wright was a given a 12-month prison sentence, five-year restraining order, and five-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Inspector Sam Girdlestone of Chelmsford’s Community Policing Team said: “Wright has repeatedly and flagrantly ignored the previous sentences and court orders he received and his behaviour could only be met with a prison sentence.

“I’d like to thank all the security staff and shop owners who contacted us promptly about Wright’s offending as well.

“Our Community Policing Team have a great working relationship with traders and security in town – it’s that trust that means we can catch offenders quickly and provide the evidence needed to secure these sentences.

“Our city centre is open for business and closed for crime, and Wright can now reflect on from prison.”

Wright had been seen by staff at a shop in Moulsham Street on August 22 exposing his genitals as he approached its window.

He also attempted to steal alcohol and verbally abused staff at Moulsham Street Tesco on August 26, despite being banned from the shop under the terms of a restraining order given to him in June this year.

The court heard Wright had made threatening hand gestures, where he ran his finger along his neck, to staff at a shop in Cornhill on August 30.

Wright had also stolen alcohol from Tesco Express in Duke's Walk and Morrison Daily in Moulsham Street on September 2.

During the incident at the Morrisons store, he threatened to stab security staff with a hypodermic needle before fleeing the shop.