Samson Kuteyi, 32, from Enfield, was arrested shortly before he could board a flight from Heathrow Airport in April last year, in connection with an unrelated matter, before officers seized and examined his two iPhones, finding evidence he was involved in buying the drug in Canada and the USA.

More than £7,000 and $500 in cash, along with a Rolex worth nearly £43,000 by Surrey Police following the arrest.

Seized - Vacuum packed drugs (Image: Surrey Police)

It was later found Kuteyi had imported between 89 to 95kg of cannabis between February 27, 2023 and April 21, 2023, with more than 23kg seized by Border Force at Stansted Airport between August 2022 and June 2023.

Acting Detective Inspector, Mike Monkton, said: “Samson Kuteyi was an international drug dealer involved in selling cannabis on a commercial scale, employing at least seven people.

Cannabis - Officers seized the drugs (Image: Surrey Police)

“Drugs are a poison on our society, infecting communities, and ruining lives.

“The sale of drugs like cannabis go hand-in-hand with violence and exploitation and it is something we cannot tolerate.

“We will now work to seize Kuteyi’s ill-gotten gains through the Proceeds of Crime Act.”

It was found Kuteyi had sold the drugs to end users or other dealers, who would then start their own drug lines.

Officers found the drugs in vacuum wrapped packages weighing roughly half a kilo each time they were seized at Stansted Airport.

All the packages were being sent from the USA to addresses, which Surrey Police and Border Force officials were able to link back to Kuteyi through airway bill reference numbers.

Officers found Kuteyi was involved in the supply of at least 14kg of cannabis to people within the UK, and that he had been involved in obtaining and facilitating the supply of false driving licences.

He was charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug, and two counts of copying a false instrument with intent to be accepted as genuine.

He admitted the charges at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 30, was jailed at the same court on Tuesday.