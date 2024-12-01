DGSL, in Red Lion Yard, will be hosting a free trainer cleaning service at the CBD Healing Store, in Meadows Shopping Centre, Chelmsford on December 7 from 10am until 4pm.

Founded by Colchester resident Gareth Tansey, DGSL is a business which cleans, paints, and recolours trainers, boots, and handbags.

Gareth said: "My passion is restoring what people love, it is cheaper to have restored than buy new which saves the client money and means less go into landfill.

“I will be offering free cleans on footwear throughout the day and it will become a permanent drop off and collection point moving forwards."

This follows on from when X Factor star, songwriter, and Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two presenter, Fleur East, publicly showed her support for the Colchester business on Instagram.

Fleur spoke about how the business had brought back a 15-year-old designer handbag back to life after manuka honey was spilled in it.

She was so delighted she also entrusted Gareth with her worn-out wedding shoes and other special items that needed restoring.

Fleur said at the time: “This is not an ad, I don’t benefit from doing this, I wanted to shoutout a small business owner who I think is truly talented, truly gifted, and deserves to be bigged up.”