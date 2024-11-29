A REPORTED crash has caused a section of the A12 to become blocked and traffic is building in the area.
Traffic control has reported a crash on the A12 southbound at the Ingatestone bypass between junction 14 Ivy Barn Lane and Junction 13 B1002.
The incident was first reported to traffic control at 6.32am and there are still delays in the area.
There is traffic congestion going back to Junction 15.
Essex Police has been contacted for a comment on the crash.
