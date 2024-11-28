GAIL’S, a bakery with branches across the UK, will open its new location at 1 New London Road, Chelmsford, on December 5.

Founded in the 1990s by Yael Gail Mejia, the bakery serves fresh, handmade bread, sandwiches, salads, pastries, and cakes, alongside a carefully sourced house blend speciality coffee and barista made drink range.

The new bakery’s interior has been designed to reference Chelmsford’s history as the birthplace of radio whilst also having industrial-styled features.

The baker’s table in the store has been designed to match the work desks which were once used in radio factories.

A GAIL’s spokesman has discussed its new festive menu which will be available at the Chelmsford branch.

They said: “It includes seasonal treats including the Christmas Bun, brushed with orange and crème fraîche icing through to the much-loved Mince Pies.

“It also has the new Raclette Escargot filled with layers of rarebit, escargot, caramelised onions and braised red cabbage.”

To find out more about GAIL’s, visit gails.com.