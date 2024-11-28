Officers at Essex Police looked into a series of incidents between October 2023 and October 2024 in the city, which targeted Co-op stores in Harwich Road and Hawthorne Avenue.

Daniel Jones, 36, was arrested on November 24 in relation to the incidents, police confirmed.

He has since been charged with 29 counts of theft from a shop and was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on November 26.

Jones, of Spruce Avenue, is next due to appear in court again on January 27.