Numerous pets from around Essex are looking for their forever homes - could you help them out?
Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.
There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.
You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.
Daisy
Gender - Female
Age - Six years old
Breed - Springer Spaniel crossbreed
Colour - Black and White
If you want to adopt Daisy you can view their full profile here.
Daisy came into the care of the RSPCA after being found abandoned in a terrible medical state.
After extensive treatment, she is now ready to find a new home and is said to be the "perfect companion" for anyone who likes gentle walks in the countryside or snuggling up on the sofa.
She is housetrained, walks well on a lead and loves a car ride where she can gaze out of the window.
Daisy could live with children over the age of eight and potentially share her home with another dog, pending successful introductions.
Reuben and Lily
Gender - Male (Reuben) and Female (Lily)
Age - 10 years old (Reuben) and 12 years old (Lily)
Breed - Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Reuben) and Jack Russell Terrier (Lily)
Colour - Brown (Reuben) and White & Brown (Lily)
If you want to adopt Reuben and Lily you can view their full profile here.
Reuben and Lily are described as a "charming duo" who have formed a "beautiful bond" together.
Despite being in their senior years they are "bursting with life" and thoroughly enjoy their walks.
Danaher Animal Home adds: "We're eager to find someone with a heart as big as theirs, who recognises the unwavering companionship and joy this pair will bring to their new home."
Sadie
Gender - Female
Age - Nine years old
Breed - French Bulldog
Colour - White
If you want to adopt Sadie you can view their full profile here.
Sadie is described as an "affectionate" dog who has great manners and walks well on a lead.
She loves the company of the other foster dogs, so could potentially share her new home with another dog, pending introductions.
Sadie could live with children over the age of 10, is housetrained and travels well in a car.
Cinnamon
Gender - Male
Age - Two years old
Breed - Holland lop
Colour - Brown and White
If you want to adopt Cinnamon you can view their full profile here.
Cinnamon is a "reserved" rabbit who is on the lookout for a nurturing friend to share a home with.
Danaher Animal Home adds: "This gentle soul just needs a kind-hearted companion to guide him, share some fun, and help him blossom into his most confident self.
"Imagine the rewarding journey of watching Cinnamon transform with your love and care – truly a heartwarming adventure."
