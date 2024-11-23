Detectives investigating the disappearance of Cumali Turhan in Chelmsford are now able to confirm a second person has been identified as a suspect.

This morning, Saturday 23 November, 44-year-old Ciprian Ilie appeared in court charged with assisting an offender (murder) and preventing lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

He was remanded into custody to next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 23.

Essex Police has confirmed that as a result of the work carried by our investigators a second man has been identified as a suspect and work is ongoing to locate him.

Missing - Cumali Turhan was last heard from just after midnight on Tuesday (Image: Essex Police) Cumali was last seen in Chelmsford in the early hours of Tuesday, November 19.

This man left the country later that day.

Essex Police is working with a number of partners in relation to the suspect’s location.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a complex investigation which we’re progressing at pace and we’re following a number of targeted lines of enquiry.

Enquiries - The investigation is ongoing (Image: Essex Police)“One of those lines is the whereabouts of a second man who we’ve now identified as a suspect. We know he left the country soon after Cumali was last seen and we’re working with partners on progressing that aspect of the investigation.”

DCI Metcalfe added: “Our specialist search and forensic officers will continue to work day and night in the coming days as we continue to build a picture of the circumstances which led up to Cumali’s disappearance.”

Essex Police continues to encourage anyone with information on Cumali’s disappearance to come forward and speak to them.

A dedicated public portal has been set up and can be found here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020124R31-PO2.