Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 10, 11, 12, 29, 31.

The Lucky Stars are: 08 and 11.

Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £158 million.

Millionaire Maker Selection: – one UK millionaire has been created

HPKC49026

European Millionaire Maker Selection: – 100 millionaires have been created, 25 of whom are from the UK

MPJQ65682

VPJR45966

VQKG63373

XQKM17444

JQKN47246

TQKP19167

TQKQ32242

VQKP53077

VQKP61496

JQKS64141

HQKW78778

MQKW06991

XQKZ16818

ZQKX82893

TQLB99719

MQLB74455

JQLD02896

HQLJ06109

MQLF27486

ZQLD36160

ZQLD76785

VQLD49200

JQLG22716

TQLH36037

JQLH15154

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 07, 13, 17, 19, 25.

The Thunderball is 02.