An independent review will be launched into the force’s handling of the case.

Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson said she was wearing her dressing gown when she was spoken to by two constables from Essex Police on Remembrance Sunday, about a year-old post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

News of the visit sparked a backlash, including from former Conservative prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who both called the incident “appalling”, and X owner Elon Musk.

Essex Police had been carrying out an investigation under the Public Order Act but said on Thursday that it decided to take “no further action” after the Crown Prosecution Service advised that no charges should be brought.

The force added that the National Police Chiefs’ Council hate crime lead has agreed to conduct an independent review into the force’s handling of the matter.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We investigate crimes reported to us without fear or favour.

“We’re sometimes faced with allegations of crime where people have strong opposing views.

“That’s why we work so hard to remain impartial and to investigate allegations, regardless of where they might lead.”

Speaking on her Planet Normal podcast, Ms Pearson said the visit by Essex Police “upset” her.

“Whatever I did or didn’t tweet, if somebody found it offensive, that to me is still not a reason for two policemen to come to my house on a Sunday morning,” she said.

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said: “Now this investigation has been concluded it is important I closely scrutinise Essex Police’s approach to this case on behalf of the public.

“Having discussed this with the Chief Constable I have agreed that he should commission NPCC National Hate Crime Lead, Chief Constable Mark Hobrough, to undertake an independent review. This will support my scrutiny of the force’s approach.

“It is important the public have confidence in their police service. This investigation has caused significant distress and a large amount of public concern. It has raised a number of important questions that need to be addressed so all of us can be confident the police are acting properly. My role is to ensure the police exercise their powers effectively, without fear or favour, and that is what I will continue to do.”