Officers launched the investigation following reports of a 46-year-old man missing from Chelmsford on Monday. Essex Police's enquiries quickly established serious concerns for the man's welfare.

Now, a 44-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

As part of the force's work, police officers are also carrying out enquiries at premises in Duke Street in the city centre.

Presence - Police car near Chelmsford station (Image: Essex Police)

Detective chief inspector Louise Metcalfe said: “This is a fast-moving investigation with officers working around the clock to establish the facts of the case.

“As with all investigations of this nature we are in regular contact with the missing man’s family and they are being supported by specialist officers.

“We would urge people not to speculate about this the incident while we carry out our work, but I’d like to reassure everyone that we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.”