The mystery winner from Essex, known only as Mrs S, scooped £10,000 a month for 30 years after matching the five main numbers and the Life Ball in the Set For Life draw.

Mrs S, who played a personal selection of sentimental numbers via the National Lottery app for the draw on Thursday October 10, has become one of more than nine million players who win each week on the National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said: “We are so excited for Mrs S who can now experience winning on repeat as she can look forward to receiving £10k every month for the next thirty years.

“Huge congratulations.”

Set For Life is a draw-based game where players pick five main numbers from one to 47, and one "life ball" from one to ten, for the chance to win fixed prizes.

Drawn every Monday and Thursday, prizes range from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the second prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers.

Players can buy tickets in shops, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app. Playing online via the website or app means your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

The National Lottery is celebrating 30 years of changing lives. Since it launched, more than 7,400 millionaires have been made and more than £50billion has been raised for good causes with more than 700,000 individual grants awarded.