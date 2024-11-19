The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice across the east of England, including all of Essex, as temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing overnight.

This warning is in place from 5pm this evening until 10am tomorrow morning as icy patches are expected to form this evening and overnight.

Residents are warned to expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and the possibility of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The Met Office website explains: "Rain, sleet and snow will continue to clear southwards across England and Wales with clearing skies to follow.

"Temperatures are expected to fall below or close to freezing quite widely across the warning area with icy patches forming on untreated freezing surfaces."

This comes after residents saw unexpected snow fall in parts of south Essex this morning, as both the Met Office and UKHSA warned all of the south-east will experience cold weather until Saturday.

A serious amber cold weather alert has also been issued by the UKHSA for Essex, warning forecast weather is likely to cause "significant impacts across health and social care services".