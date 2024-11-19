Essex residents have seen unexpected snow today, as both the Met Office and UKHSA warn that all of the south-east will experience cold weather from until Saturday.

Snow has been seen in parts of south Essex this morning including Hadleigh, Leigh and Benfleet.

Wet snow in Essex. It's chilly this morning. pic.twitter.com/Tz5SKPW8g9 — 🌸 🙀 Teresa Cooper (@Teresacooper) November 19, 2024

Schools in Yorkshire have closed with rail disruption taking place across the north of England, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for the North of England and the Midlands.

While the Met Office have said nationally, that this week will be "unusually cold" with temperatures "widely well below average" for November, with temperatures for the majority of the country, including Essex, being about 6 degrees Celsius below the November average.

This week will be unusually cold for November with temperatures widely well below average 📉



Here's a look at how maximum temperatures will compare to the November average 👇 pic.twitter.com/5RM0SEXAjt — Met Office (@metoffice) November 18, 2024

Further, the health agency the UKHSA has warned the colder weather is likely to cause significant impacts across the health and social care services.

The UKHSA have identified the potential impact the alert could have on services, including: