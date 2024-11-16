The Bonus Ball is 41.

Update:

Wednesday’s Lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5.3 million after no players won Saturday’s top prize.

The winning Lotto numbers were 12, 16, 31, 38, 58 and 59, and the bonus number was 41.

No players matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.

And no players matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball to win £1 million.

Set of balls 11 and draw machine Merlin were used.

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no ticket holders matched all five numbers, meaning the £350,000 top prize was not won.

However, four players won £13,000 each by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 03, 22, 26 and 31, and the Thunderball was 03.

No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

Two players matched all five regular numbers, which won them £5,000 each.