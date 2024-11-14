Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Lila

Lila (Image: RSPCA) Gender - Female

Age - Six to 12 months old

Breed - Border Collie

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Lila you can view their full profile here.

Lila is a dog who is described as the "sweetest little ball of energy" who is very affectionate around people.

The Border Collie breed is an active one so she will need lots of physical exercise as well as mental stimulation every day.

Lila is highly food motivated so positive reward-based training should be a fun challenge for her and her new family to take on together.

The RSPCA adds: "Lila could live with children over 8 years old who are used to bouncy high energy dogs. She could potentially live with another dog pending introductions."

Talia

Talia (Image: RSPCA) Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Rottweiler crossbreed

Colour - Black and Tan

If you want to adopt Talia you can view their full profile here.

Talia is described as being a "bundle of energy" with a real zest for life, and she is looking to find a forever home soon.

She is hoping to go to an energetic family who enjoys training and learning new things as much as she does.

While she is generally very well-behaved she can pull on her lead and is very strong so she will need to practice some loose lead walking.

The RSPCA adds: "Talia could live with children over the age of 12 years old who are used to big, bouncy dogs and could possibly live with another dog pending introductions."

Freddie

Freddie (Image: RSPCA) Gender - Male

Age - Seven years old

Breed - French Bulldog

Colour - White and Grey

If you want to adopt Freddie you can view their full profile here.

Freddie came into the care of the RSPCA as a stray "in a sorry state" but has been getting stronger day by day.

He is described as a "sweet little chap" who just wants to take life at an easy pace.

Freddie has been friendly with the dogs he has met so far and could potentially share a home with another one.

Any children in the home should be over the age of 10.

Trixie and Pixie

Trixie and Pixie (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Female

Age - Nine months old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - White and Black

If you want to adopt Trixie and Pixie you can view their full profile here.

Trixie and Pixie are relatively new to Danaher Animal Home and are looking to find a place to move in together.

They love a bit of fuss and attention and have settled into their new environment very quickly with no issues.

Ideally, they would go to a home where they would be the only pets and any children would be aged seven years or older.