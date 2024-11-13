The crash is reported to have involved five cars and has resulted in the A130 northbound being blocked, just before the A12 at Howe Green.

The delays are said to be building, with the blockage being from A1245 (Rettendon Turnpike) to A12 J17 (Howe Green).

It is the latest of a number of incidents across the major roads in the county this morning.

The latest update from Essex Travel News is that one lane is now open with delays on approach.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the A130 at Howe Green.

"The incident is ongoing.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote incident 275 of 13 November.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our online reporting services.

"Alternatively you can call us on 101.

"In an emergency always call 999.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

We have also contacted East of England Ambulance for further information.