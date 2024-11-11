The assault took place in Duke Street, Chelmsford, in the morning of August 24.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was reportedly 'punched in the face' in an 'unprovoked' assault.

Essex Police have issued an update, stating they are no longer looking for the man thought to be connected.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We no longer want to identify a man that we wanted to speak to in connection with an assault in Chelmsford.”

“It was reported a man was punched in the face in Duke Street at around 11.50am in an unprovoked assaulted on 24 August.

“Our enquiries continue.”