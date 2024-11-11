But the NSPCC’s Childline counsellors will hear from a child every 45 seconds who needs answers to more serious questions – not about the joy of Christmas, but about how to cope with abuse or loneliness.

The campaign is asking readers to make a £20 donation to Childline to help ensure children can get the support they need.

Sir Peter Wanless, Chief Executive of the NSPCC, said: “There were almost 5,500 counselling sessions delivered by Childline to children and young people last Christmas, over the phone and online. At a time when children should be asking about Santa and when they can open their presents, thousands of children need support on how to stay safe from abuse, how to cope, and how to stop feeling so lonely.

“Our partnership with Newsquest Media Group this year has been a fantastic way to share important information about our services and campaigns.

“And we are so grateful to the company and all its news titles for sharing the campaign, which will raise vital funds and help our Childline counsellors be there to answer children’s questions this Christmas.”

A donation of £20 could help counsellors answer calls from five children. If readers would prefer to donate toys or gifts instead, there is an Amazon wish list available – more details about that element of the campaign are below.

Donations can be made to Childline by searching NSPCC and donate or by visiting secure.nspcc.org.uk, and please choose the option saying you found out about the appeal from your local newspaper/magazine.

Henry Faure-Walker, Newsquest CEO, said: “It has been a delight to support the NSPCC throughout this year – and I hope that we can spread some festive cheer by helping them to raise as much funds as possible to help children this Christmas.”

It is not just the Childline service which needs your support this Christmas – NSPCC hubs across the country are also in need of toys and games for young service users.

Every day, NSPCC practitioners work with children and families to help them recover from their experiences of abuse.

In these sessions, it is important to create a safe and comfortable environment for the children so they feel able to speak openly and work with the practitioners.

Having toys and games on hand for the children to play with and relax is a vital part of helping them feel comfortable, so Newsquest and the NSPCC have worked together to create a special Amazon wish list, which contains items they need.

Readers view the wish list here and pick the gift that they would like to give these children.

Rebecca Wilcox, Childline counsellor and Deputy President, says the service is in need of donations to train its ‘priceless’ volunteers.

Rebecca, who is the daughter of Childline founder Dame Esther Rantzen, said: “Childline is becoming an increasingly vital service. We are in a cost-of-living crisis. But if you do have some money spare, there’s no better place to put it than towards one of the great charities that are working so hard for our children and young people, such as Childline.

“We need donations, and are extremely grateful for anything that anyone can give. It costs a lot of money to train a volunteer, but they then become priceless so it’s money brilliantly spent.

“Every time I go into the counselling room, I can’t believe how amazing the volunteers are.

“They are incredible people who are retired or have done or are going on to do a full day’s work, and they still manage to give this beautiful, special, priceless four-and-a-bit hours to help our young people.”