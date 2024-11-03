Formerly known as an Ambulance woman, Sally Pattie, 67, first began working with EEAST in 1980 at 23-years-old – before the service was officially formed.

Before her career in the NHS, Sally worked for the Bank of England but her ‘desire’ to help people and her need for flexible hours motivated her to pursue a new career.

Sally said: “We weren’t called paramedics back then, that’s what we became later in 1988, we were just called ambulance men and women.

“A handful of us were chosen from the Essex service to sit an initial entrance exam in Surrey.

“When we started, we were trained in infusion and intubation and only carried a chair, blanket, Entonox and oxygen.”

Sally was the first female in the county to be appointed to the role and sees that time as the ‘highlight’ of her career.

She said: "The highlight of my career is becoming the first female paramedic."

“There were a few men in Essex Ambulance Service, about seven, who were paramedics before me.

“We weren’t just A&E, we did day care taking elderly people to homes and, in between those jobs, we answered emergencies.

“Women overrun the profession now more than men.

“I would say to any women or young girls who are thinking of joining that they should definitely go for it. It’s not mundane, no two jobs are the same.

“You meet lots of people, and you gain medical knowledge you never forget.”

Sally officially retired on October 13, after 38 years working out of Ongar, and is looking forward to focusing on improving her golfing skills in her retirement.

Sandra Treacher, Head of Clinical Operations for Hertfordshire and West Essex, said: “Sally’s journey has seen her respond to thousands of emergencies, saving countless lives and touching the hearts of both patients and colleagues.”

“Sally joined the ambulance service at a time when the role was traditionally male dominated, but her passion, skill, and determination quickly paved the way for others.

“As Essex’s first female paramedic, she has not only set an inspiring example for future generations but has also been a true pioneer in healthcare.

“Sally’s dedication to her role has been nothing short of extraordinary, and she has remained a constant source of strength through it all.

“You leave behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come.”