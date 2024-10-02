Emergency services were called to The Causeway in Pampisford following reports of a collision involving a Yamaha R125, a delivery van and a Mercedes AMG.

The incident happened at about 5.15pm on Wednesday, September 18.

Cambridgeshire Police have now named the motorcyclist killed in the incident as James Layzell, 30, of Chaffix, in Felsted, Essex.

Mr Layzell was riding the Yamaha motorcycle and died at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 49-year-old man from Kettering, was not injured.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and released on bail until December 15.

The driver of the Mercedes, a woman in her 60s, was not injured.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw any of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it, or has relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at cambs.police.uk quoting incident 409 of September 18."