Alfie Swan had just finished a lesson and was travelling along Church Road, in Wickford, when the incident occurred.

Mr Swan, from Billericay, claims two motorcyclists pulled up in front of his vehicle before approaching his car.

The 70-year-old says the pair began insulting and intimidating him before one of them punched his wing mirror and broke it, claiming the whole incident was “unprovoked”.

He said: “Two bikes came alongside us, pulled up in front and got off their bikes. They were swearing at me and as I didn’t want to get involved, I stayed in the car. I apologised for whatever they thought I had done wrong.”

Mr Swan said following the verbal abuse, one of the bikers started to damage his car. “One of them got back on his bike whilst the other one smashed my side view mirror with his closed fist,” he said.

The repair of the smashed side view mirror combined with Mr Swan’s loss of earnings amounted to around £400.

He reported the incident to Essex Police in June and was initially provided with a crime reference number and assurances the attack would be investigated.

However, he claims he was told last month the case had been closed. After being contacted by the Echo on Friday, Essex Police reached out to Mr Swan over the weekend and informed him the case had been re-opened.

“The impression I got was they’d given up. When I phoned 101 to check up on it, I was told the case had been closed,” said Mr Swan.

He claims he was told a prosecution would be unlikely as the motorcycle was registered to a company and there would be no obligation for the owner to disclose the name of the rider.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We received a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in Southend Road, Wickford, on June 15, 2024.

“We understand the impact crimes such as this can have on victims such as Mr Swan and on their livelihoods, and we’re committed to pursuing all reasonable avenues we possibly can to identify suspects as well as giving victims of crime the service they deserve. We will be contacting Mr Swan as soon as we can to hear and address any concerns he has around our response to the incident.”