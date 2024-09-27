A national surrender and compensation initiative was launched this month ahead of a new law making it illegal to own or sell "zombie-style" knives and machetes.

Essex Police participated in the scheme, which ran from August 26 until September 23, and received hundreds of suspected zombie-style knives or machetes.

Shock - A knife bin being emptied in Colchester (Image: Essex Police) As of September 24, zombie-style knives and machetes are now outlawed by new legislation.

In anticipation of the new law, previous owners of specified zombie knives and machetes were able to submit a claim for compensation while surrendering the weapons at police station front counters.

In a single surrender in Essex, a couple who were self-confessed collectors handed in 70 bladed items, with at least 11 believed to fit the compensation scheme.

All weapons have been seized, taken out of circulation and will be destroyed.

Det Chief Insp Ian Hughes, of the Serious Violence Unit, said: “I have been really clear throughout this scheme that this is about targeting those knives which clearly have no logical purpose beyond their nefarious use by criminals.

Visit - Officers engage with residents in Essex around the scheme (Image: Essex Police)

“We have seen a solid uptake and understanding from the public and from retailers around the purpose of this scheme, which has resulted in more than 200 knives being brought into our front counters for examination and surrender.

“This was a chance, and I think it is right people were given that chance, to surrender these items without sanction, and for people to play their part in keeping Essex safe ahead of this new legislation.

“Each knife surrendered, each knife dropped into one of our bins, is a knife taken out of circulation and a knife that can’t be used to harm or threaten another person. I can only ever see that as a positive.

“I welcome this strengthening of the law, which from this week will allow us to seize these frightening weapons no matter the circumstances – whether they are seized in public or even in private properties.

Police - Hundreds of knives handed in (Image: Essex Police)

“This also toughens the law around the sale and manufacture of these weapons, and we have seen engagement throughout the surrender scheme either from people who collect these items or who sell them.

“The uptake on the surrender scheme has been really positive, but now our attention moves towards this new law and its enforcement.

“If you have missed the scheme, and you still have an item you want to surrender, we have 15 knife bins in easily accessible locations across the county.

“I would urge you to come and drop it in to your nearest location. If you don’t, you could face arrest and a criminal charge.”

Over the past week, 15 knife bins - locations where the public can safely dispose of bladed items - have been emptied.

These bins were last emptied in April this year.

Thousands of knives, including machetes, zombie-style knives, swords and even axes, were among the contents of the bins.

Essex Police say they recorded 1,564 incidents of knife-enabled crime in Essex in the 12 months to date – which is a 5 per cent decrease on pre-Covid levels.