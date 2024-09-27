The store is recalling its Co-op Smooth Brussels Pate because of the contamination risk.

The affected products come in packs of 175g and have best before dates of November 19, November 21 and November 28.

Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

While symptoms caused by listeria monocytogenes can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

Wednesday 25 September 2024 - @coopuk recalls Co-op Smooth Brussels Pate because of possible contamination with salmonella and listeria monocytogenes: https://t.co/onio53Jbwb#FoodAlert pic.twitter.com/p30ZHhMpMT — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 25, 2024

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned anyone who may have purchased the product not to eat it.

They said: “Co-op is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to your local store for a refund or replacement or contact the Co-op Customer Careline on 0800 0686 727.

“If you bought the product online, call 03300417737 for a refund or email via Product issues or returns – Co-op (Co-op.co.uk)”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.