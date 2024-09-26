Numerous pets from around Essex are looking for their forever homes - could you help them out?
Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.
There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.
You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.
Rambo
Gender - Male
Age - One year old
Breed - Dobermann
Colour - Black and Tan
If you want to adopt Rambo you can view their full profile here.
Rambo is described as a "spirited" dog who is "brimming with affection" and eager to share it with a new family.
He can be a bit over-enthusiastic when on a lead so will need a bit of training to make the process of walks a bit smoother.
Rambo would be best suited to be the only pet in the home and could live with teenagers aged 16 or above.
Danaher Animal Home adds: "Rambo has won the hearts of everyone here with his cheerful disposition – he's pretty much a staff favourite! We're all excited to help him find the ultimate sofa buddy and a permanent spot in a loving home."
Fluffy and Minty
Gender - Female
Age - Three years old
Breed - Bengal
Colour - Bengal tabby
If you want to adopt Fluffy and Minty you can view their full profile here.
Fluffy and Minty are looking for a home together with plenty of roaming space and owners who can dedicate plenty of time to them.
They are described as "super friendly and chatty" and would require owners to be around for most of the day.
In a new home, a garden will be essential and they could live with children of secondary school age.
Sandy
Gender - Female
Age - 11 months old
Breed - Husky cross Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Colour - Tan
If you want to adopt Sandy you can view their full profile here.
Sandy arrived in the care of the centre with some of her siblings from a multi-dog household and is now looking for a new place.
She is said to be a very "affectionate" dog but has not been walked much so can be anxious on the lead and is undersocialised.
This means she can be a little worried by anything new so is looking for a kind and patient family that can introduce her to all the things she has not yet seen.
Sandy loves other dogs so is hoping to be rehomed with an existing confident dog to play with.
Toulouse
Gender - Male
Age - 13 years old
Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed
Colour - Black
If you want to adopt Toulouse you can view their full profile here.
Toulouse is described as a "distinguished gentleman" who is looking for a forever home.
He is looking for an experienced owner who understands the importance of mealtime and will be considerate of his protective nature around his food and bowls.
Toulouse would do best in a home with older children and adults as well as one where he can go outdoors.
Danaher Animal Home adds: "While he doesn’t seek out cuddles incessantly, Toulouse has a heart that warms up to those who show him patience and kindness, especially when they come bearing the gift of food."
