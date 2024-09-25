RESIDENTS could see power cuts and travel delays as the Met Office has issued a 17-hour yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Essex.
The weather experts have issued a yellow warning for rain from 5pm tomorrow (September 26) to 10am on Friday (September 27) covering a large part of southern England including all of Essex.
Heavy rain is expected to bring the potential for some flooding and disruption to transport from tomorrow evening and overnight into late Friday morning.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) September 25, 2024
Rain across central and southern parts of England and Wales
Thursday 1700 – Friday 1000
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ffQeI0G1jZ
The Met Office warns residents should expect:
- A chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- A small chance homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
-
- A small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
- A small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
This fresh warning comes after the forecaster also issued an alert for heavy rain on Monday with "impactful rainfall" expected across south Essex.
