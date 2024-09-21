PEOPLE are being made aware of a scam where fraudsters are sending fake text messages concerning parking.

Police have warned of the scam, where people are being sent text messages from their local council asking for payment for a parking Penalty Charge Notice.

Requesting you click on a link to pay, the fraudsters have set up a duplicate website which looks like an official government site.

Police have advised people to never click on a link from a number you do not know.

 

 