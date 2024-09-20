Emirates has invested more than £4 million to design a spacious 900-square-metre lounge.

It can accommodate up to 125 guests, including First and Business Class customers, as well as Emirates Skywards members.

The new lounge is Emirates’ sixth in the UK, complementing the airline’s world-class facilities available in London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Manchester.

Luxury - inside the new Emirates lounge at Stansted Airport (Image: Richard Eaton)

Located in Satellite 1, adjacent to the departure gates – customers can look forward to a spacious lounge with new furnishings and dedicated seating areas to dine and unwind before a flight.

Customers will also enjoy an exceptional food and beverage selection, complimentary Wi-Fi, and refreshing shower facilities and amenities.

The Emirates lounge also offers customers a short walk for boarding access to the aircraft, with a two to three-minute walk to the aircraft.

Emirates has also partnered with Sussex-based Full Circles Farms, to roll out a “farm to table” food concept in its lounge, offering customers seasonal menus with fresh, organic vegetables and exquisite local dishes.

Customers can also enjoy premium spirits and liqueurs, a selection of excellent wine, and a range of the finest Moet and Chandon champagnes.

Sit down - Customers will also enjoy an exceptional food and beverage selection inside (Image: Richard Eaton)

Gareth Powell, managing director at Stansted Airport, said: "The opening of Emirates’ new world-class lounge is fantastic news for London Stansted and passengers using Emirates services to Dubai and beyond, and once again demonstrates the airline's commitment to the airport and the wider region.

“Offering an experience of luxury and comfort for the airline’s First and Business Class customers, its location in Satellite 1 boasts excellent views over the airport and allows boarding access to the aircraft directly from the lounge.

“The 14 weekly flights between London Stansted and Dubai have been extremely popular with travellers since day one, not just to the Middle East, but right across the globe thanks to the airline's huge worldwide route network.”