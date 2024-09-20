Christopher Hudson pleaded guilty after flying a Folland Gnat into the airport's control zone twice on September 5, 2023, without obtaining clearance from air traffic control.

He also flew over North Weald Basset village at 541 feet above the ground, below the legal minimum limit of 1,000 feet.

Air traffic control made repeated radio calls to the Folland Gnat, which were met with no response.

Hudson's incursions caused air traffic control to break off an inbound aircraft from final approach, instruct an inbound passenger flight to turn away and climb and to instruct another inbound flight to circle - delaying aircraft.

Appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on August 29, Hudson pleaded guilty to four charges - three relating to airspace and one to flying too low.

He has now been fined £4,000 and ordered to pay £750 in costs to the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

Alison Slater, head of investigations and enforcement at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: "As the aviation regulator safety is always our number one priority.

"This case is a reminder that all pilots need to follow safety rules when flying."