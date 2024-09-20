Essex's main roads include the A12 and M25 alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, September 20

A12

A12 northbound Junction 25 carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads - 10pm to 6am

A12 southbound Junction 26 to Junction 25 carriageway closure - 8pm to 6am

A12 southbound Junction 27 entry slip road closure - 8pm to 6am

A12 northbound Junction 15 exit slip road closure - 9pm to 6am

A12 southbound Junction 12 exit slip road closure - 9pm to 5am

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 27 to 25 for joint replacement works from 11pm to 5.30am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, September 21

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 29 and 25 for reconstruction/renewal works from 8pm to 6am.

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 8pm to 10am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the Essex M25 junctions on this day.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, September 22

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 29 and 25 for reconstruction/renewal works from 8pm to 6am.

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the Essex M25 junctions on this day.