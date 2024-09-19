Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Rocky and Buddy

Rocky and Buddy (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Male

Age - One year old (Rocky) and seven months old (Buddy)

Breed - Jack Russell Terrier

Colour - Brown, Black and White

If you want to adopt Rocky and Buddy you can view their full profile here.

Rocky and Buddy are a father-son duo who are looking to find a new home together.

Both need a patient, loving family to give them the reassurance and confidence they need in a new place.

Rocky is described as being "full of spirit" but has insecurities about touch, whilst Buddy can be a bit anxious.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "House trained and good boys around the home, Rocky and Buddy won't be in kennels long! So if you think you might just be the perfect home for these two cheeky chappies please fill in an application form and someone will be in touch!"

Henry

Henry (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Lurcher crossbreed

Colour - Tan and White

If you want to adopt Henry you can view their full profile here.

Henry came into the care of Danaher Animal Home after being rescued as a stray and is said to have a "sweet and friendly nature".

He will need lots of exercise and stimulation to keep him happy, as well as some training when on a lead as he can get frustrated when seeing other dogs out on a walk.

Overall, he loves a bit of fuss and attention as well as playing with toys.

Ideally, he would join an active owner who has already been experienced as a dog owner.

Binx

Binx (Image: RSPCA) Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby and White

If you want to adopt Binx you can view their full profile here.

Binx is described as a "social boy" who loves to spend time around people.

He will often rub against someone's legs when he wants to be stroked and is said to have the "most loving nature".

The RSPCA adds: "This little cutie is ready to find his forever home with loving owners who can give him the love and security that he deserves."

Coco

Coco (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Lionhead

Colour - Brown

If you want to adopt Coco you can view their full profile here.

Coco is described as a "charming" rabbit who has a "confident personality that's impossible not to adore".

He is looking to find a female rabbit as a companion in a new home.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "With his loving nature and dreams of companionship, he's ready to hop right into your life and fill it with affection and warmth.

"If the thought of doubling the love in your home speaks to your heart, Coco might just be the one waiting to make your house a home."