Jason Baker was last seen in Chelmsford at around 2am this morning.

He has been described to the police as having tanned skin, is around 5ft 9ns tall, of slim build, and has very short hair.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Can you help us find Jason Baker? He’s gone missing and we need to make sure he’s okay.



“If you see Jason or know where he is please call 101 quoting incident number 82 of 18 September.”