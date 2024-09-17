The Lampard Inquiry, which began in Chelmsford on September 9, is investigating the deaths of 2,000 people who were receiving mental health inpatient care in Essex between 2000 and 2023.

The first week of the Inquiry, which began on September 9, heard opening statements from the Inquiry itself, the charity Inquest which focuses on state-related deaths, as well as the main NHS trust the Essex Partnership University Trust and the North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT).

On Tuesday September 17, the second day of the family’s commemorative statements, the Inquiry heard from Melanie Leahy whose son Matthew, 20, was found unresponsive in the Linden Centre.

Melanie told the Inquiry that she was advised not to visit the ward Matthew was in, to give him time to settle, adding: “I will live with the guilt for the rest of my life that I listened to so-called professionals".

Melanie also said that her son died within eight days of being under the care of the state and had reported being raped only days before he died.

Melanie said Matthew was in “a place… I truly believe was hell on Earth.

"Alone, malnourished, overmedicated, scared, bleeding, bruised, raped, injected multiple times, ignored, and frightened”

Campaigner - Melanie Leahy said she has received ridicule and death threats while campaigning for justice for her son Matthew (Image: Submitted) She also said that when she went to visit Matthew who had just died, a police officer told her that she should not touch the body calling it “a crime scene” to which she replied while sobbing “he’s my son… he’s my baby”.

Melanie also said that during a November 2019 inquiry into Matthew’s death, which found “multiple failings and missed opportunities” from those entrusted to care for him, staff from the now EPUT trust did not apologise or speak to her, leaving in the rear of the building.

Melanie added: “During the 12 years to date, I have gradually lost trust, faith, and respect as I face such intense pain from callous incompetence, systemic failure, antagonism, hypocrisy, and prejudice.

“I have faced death threats, I have been ridiculed, only recently it has come to light that a top government official tried to silence my pursuit to justice.”

Protest - Families outside the Chelmsford Civic Centre on the first day of the Inquiry (Image: Newsquest)

This was the result of leaked Whatsapps from November 2020, where Nadine Dorries said Melanie Leahy was “calling for a full public inquiry” but “we aren’t going there”.

Ms Dorries added: “I’m picking off the other families and speaking to them one by one to get them onside to isolate her.

“But it’s incredibly sensitive and difficult as all of these young boys died in very suspicious circumstances.”

Melanie further said in her opening statement: "I hope my determination serves as a powerful reminder that truth will find its way, no matter what the obstacles".

She added: “I hope then I can start to grieve the loss of my son and Matthew will be able to then rest in peace”."

Deaths - The Lampard Inquiry said it was likely an excess of two thousand people died while under the care of the NHS in Essex in a twenty-four year span (Image: Newsquest)

Karon Pimm also spoke about her son Terrence, known as TJ, who died in Colchester in August 2016 aged 30.

TJ was born premature, weighing two pounds (0.9kg), with Karon saying football was his passion and that he was "really talented".

TJ's school sent him on a programme which involved Colchester United and he did two years there, before teaching football in Florida for two years.

Karon said: "He went to Goodmayes Hospital [in Ilford] where he was sectioned and me and my husband put our hands together as we would finally get the help he needed, but sadly not to be.

"He was sent to Goodmayes from midnight, and I'm sure it was in a taxi, to the Lakes in Colchester because he was out of area.

"From the Lakes he was deemed to be fine, seen by a psychiatrist and a nurse, again there was hardly any paper work and he was let out that day."

TJ told his mum he would be getting community mental health support which he did not get.

Karon sobbed while discussing her son's death at the Inquiry, saying she keeps stopping herself asking for an ambulance service report or about contacting a first responder.

Karon said she believed she and her husband are now suffering from PTSD with her grandchildren also suffering.

The Lampard Inquiry will continue tomorrow for its sixth day.



The Samaritans helpline is free to call 24 hours a day on 116 123 for urgent support or you can chat on webchat at https://chat.samaritans.org/.