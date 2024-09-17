The fast food giant will open at Chelmer Village Retail Park with the creation of 65 new jobs.

The 55-seater restaurant will be open every day from 7am until 11pm for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery.

It will have table service, self-ordering kiosks, and an outside patio area.

Franchisee, Ahmet Mustafa, who now owns 19 McDonald’s restaurants in Essex, said: "We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Chelmsford and can’t wait to see local customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer.

"People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create.

"We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages, and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality.

"It’s particularly exciting to be opening this new restaurant as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th year in the UK."

The new restaurant has been built in line with McDonald's 'Convenience of the Future' programme, aimed at improving speed, efficiency, and choice for customers.

It also features the latest innovations in sustainable building design while retaining the familiar McDonald’s look.