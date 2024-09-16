The Lampard Inquiry, which began in Chelmsford on September 9, is investigating the deaths of 2,000 people who were receiving mental health inpatient care in Essex between 2000 and 2023.

The Inquiry began on September 9 with the first week being opening statements from the Inquiry itself, the charity Inquest which focuses on state-related deaths, as well as the main NHS trust the Essex Partnership University Trust and the North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT).

Today, on Monday September 16, the Inquiry heard eight 'commemorative accounts' from the family members of those who died while under the care of the NHS in Essex.

Samantha, or Sam, Cook was one family member to bravely speak out about the the life of her sister Paula Parretti who died on January 6, 2022.

Remembered - Paula Parretti (Image: Family)Sam said: "My sister, Paula, was more than just her mental health - she was a daughter, a sister, an aunty, and a friend.

"She was 9 years older than me, and I'm not going to lie, sometimes it created a bit of friction between us. But she would always protect me.

She added: "Being much younger, I didn't quite understand mental health, and to be honest, I don't think she understood it herself. But as I got slightly older, we both started understanding it and our relationship became better than ever."

"Paula would reach out to me, my mum, or her best friends if she was struggling and these long conversations would always end up in laughter... She was a fantastic aunty. The total definition of 'the fun aunt' and was so proud of her niece and nephews. She would sing and dance with them, play games and would quite happily buy them the noisiest toys she could so she could sit back and chuckle."

Sam told the Gazette that the family had been fighting for months to get help for Paula, who was admitted into a temporary ward for two days.

Sam said "in the twenty minutes it took" for her to get there Paula was discharged and "during a panic attack", with Paula then going home thinking wrongly that "nobody cared as we couldn't get the help".

Speaking in the Chelmsford Civic Centre, Sam said that as a result of what happened to Paula, she has to avoid "certain TV shows" which contains sensitive material.

She added: "Christmas and New Year is now messed up for life due to the proximity of Paula’s death anniversary.

"My mental health has completely deteriorated and I just hide myself away during Christmas and New Year and try to avoid people.

"It has taken a toll on my relationship with people in my life."

Emma Harley spoke about her "little bro" Terry who loved fishing and was "amazing at ice hockey", adding: "The thing that sticks in my mind the most about you, is how big your heart was, you would give your right arm for anybody, going out of your way to help, telling people how important they were to you.

Terry died on April 14, 2019, with Emma adding: "Your death could have been prevented.

"You were begging staff not to discharge you because you would go home and try again. I stayed on the phone and told you to stay there if you felt unsafe. I heard the receptionist say to you 'as I’ve already told you, sir, there’s nothing more we can do for you. If you don’t leave, I’ll call security.' For me, this sums up the attitude that you faced the whole time you begged for help."

She added: "At the time, you had been under the care of Essex Partnership Mental Health Services Foundation Trust.

"To all the people listening, and to those in charge today, please don’t let these words fall on deaf ears. We are all here today because we know the system needs real, long lasting, drastic change. So, lets keep fighting to make that happen and to save lives."

Ages and locations of certain core participants, including family members have been restricted.

The Samaritans helpline is free to call 24 hours a day on 116 123 for urgent support or you can chat on webchat at https://chat.samaritans.org/.