Essex Police were first called to an address on Ingrave Road in Brentwood shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday following reports of an assault.

Emergency services including the air ambulance service attended and a cordon was put in place, with one man sadly being pronounced dead at the scene.



The man's family are aware and continue to receive updates.

A murder charge has now been secured by Essex Police and at the same time a murder investigation is being led by Essex Police's Serious Crime Directorate.

John Moore, 38, of Ingrave Road, Brentwood, has been charged with murder by Essex Police and was due to appear at the Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.



Detective Inspector Lisa Hurrell said: "Our work is continuing today and officers will also continue to provide a visible presence and reassurance within the community.



"We urge members of the public to speak to officers if they have any concerns.



“Whenever an incident of this nature occurs, no matter how rare they are, there is very understandable concern.



“But we responded very quickly to what we understand to have been an isolated incident of violence and we are confident there is no ongoing threat to the wider community in Brentwood.”