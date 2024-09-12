Autumn has arrived, and while temperatures have been relatively warm for this time of year, the mercury is set to fall this week.

Temperatures are expected to rapidly fall this week, and could drop below 0C in parts of the country as early as this evening.

Snow could also fall in parts of the country according to the forecasters.

Did you have to get your autumn coat out this morning? 🧥



With Arctic air now in place across the UK, temperatures today will be 3-6°C below what we'd normally expect for September 🥶 pic.twitter.com/WgcsmDwoFF — Met Office (@metoffice) September 11, 2024

A Met Office spokesman told the Daily Mirror that snow could be set to fall over parts of the UK, specifically over Scotland.

The spokesman said: “A cold front sweeping south will introduce Arctic air to the UK, resulting in below average temperatures nationwide this week.

"It’s possible there could be some snow on the very tops of the highest peaks in Scotland. We’re talking above around 800 meters."

They also said that temperatures could dip below zero this week, as temperatures in Scotland could fall to -2C in Scotland on Thursday.

The Met Office forecast for next week says: “The chance of some cloud and patchy rain or showers at first, more especially in central and/or northwestern areas, but by the middle of next week onwards high pressure is likely to become increasingly influential over the UK.

“This will likely lead to largely fine conditions for many areas, with the greatest chance of cloud and rain being across the far west and more especially northwest, and perhaps a few showers occasionally in the far southeast.

“Temperatures during this period are likely to be on the warmer side of average overall, but with settled conditions warm days could be offset by some chilly nights.

“Towards the end of this period there is a signal that the more settled conditions may cease.”