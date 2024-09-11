The Lampard Inquiry, which began in Chelmsford on September 9, is investigating the deaths of 2,000 people who were receiving mental health inpatient care in Essex between 2000 and 2023.

The third day was a morning-only session and was further the final day of the opening statements of the Inquiry – with each week sessions taking place from Monday to Wednesday.

The Essex Partnership University Trust (EPUT) covers more than 3.2 million people across Essex, Luton, Bedfordshire, and Suffolk, with about 100,000 people in its care at any time, and is one of two main trusts being investigated in the Inquiry.

EPUT was created in April 2017 when the North Essex Partnership and South Essex Partnership Trusts, meaning it is being investigated for the Inquiry’s 24 year time span going back to 2000.

Committed - EPUT also said they were committed to working with the Inquiry (Image: Newsquest)

Barrister Eleanor Grey KC representing EPUT, said: “The trust would like to reiterate to all those who have suffered the loss of a loved one that we are sorry and to acknowledge that even when there might be a firm hope and belief that the inquiry would deliver the answers they had been seeking, nothing can bring back a loved one".

She further said: “Each loss is a tragedy and EPUT understands the importance of learning lessons from failings and from the Inquiry giving the fullest and most careful consideration to the Inquiry’s findings and recommendations, to reduce the risk of further losses.”

Ms Grey said that EPUT was “committed to working with the Inquiry” and was currently in the process of responding to its requests for statements, filling 5 draft statements as result which will be shared to core participants and then the public.

This follows only 14 out of 11,000 EPUT staff coming forward to give evidence before the Inquiry was converted into a statutory inquiry with legal powers of compulsion.

Ms Grey said “many people would know” the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecution against the trust in 2015 which showed 11 inpatients died due to a Trust Failure and she said “we also know” more failures occurred after 2015.

Low staffing levels were acknowledged as well as abuse, neglect and “staff falling asleep on duty”.

It was also acknowledged that there were “serious allegations of sexual assault by patients by staff and also by staff of other staff members”.

Absconding, where patients leave without authorisation, improper aftercare including delays in receiving medication shortly after patients were discharged, and hygiene issues with “very dirty” wards, were all acknowledged.

Failed - Families of the up to 2,000 who died say their loved ones and them have been 'failed by the state' (Image: Newsquest)

Regarding the acknowledgement of not listening to families, Ms Grey said EPUT is committed to developing a “family first approach” which includes a 2021 policy where people with lived experience are paid or compensated for co-designing improvement work for wards.

Ms Grey also that it is their “submission” that in regards to benchmarking data, which could compare different trusts or areas, that the Inquiry should consider “what is available and what is not, both to place-issues and outcomes”.

She also said it was important that “collectively the wider NHS and health sector should understand and take action” as a result of the Lampard Inquiry.

The North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT) established in 2008 does not currently operate any inpatient units in Essex but it did provide up until 2011 mental health services at Mascalls Park near Brentwood.

Valerie Charbit, representing NELFT said the trust was “acutely aware of the devastating impact that the matters under investigation by the Inquiry have had on patients and their families in Essex” regardless if they were NELFT patients or not.

Ms Charbit also referenced the 2017 independent review of the Mental Health Act 1983 which said it should be easier for patients and service users to participate in decisions about their care, with proposed amendments being made in 2022.

She added: “It is accepted even now in 2024 that reforms are likely to take a number of years to implement and are likely to be introduced in phases.

“NELFT remains fully committed to supporting the Inquiry in every way it can.”

The Lampard Inquiry will resume on Monday September 16.