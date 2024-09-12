Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Maj

Maj (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - Presa Canaria

Colour - Brindle

If you want to adopt Maj you can view their full profile here.

Maj is a dog who is searching for a forever home after being abandoned and taken into the RSPCA's care.

She is very playful and will happily engage in training in exchange for a few tasty treats.

Ideally, Maj is looking for a quiet home with minimal visitors and with any children in the home being over the age of 15.

Additionally, she has previously lived with another dog, so could do so in a new home pending introductions.

Benjamin

Benjamin (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Five years old

Breed - Dogue de Bordeaux

Colour - Red

If you want to adopt Benjamin you can view their full profile here.

Benjamin came into the care of the RSPCA severely underweight, but he has since recovered and is now looking to find his forever home.

He can be overwhelmed in certain situations but if he is guided in a calm and positive way he quickly overcomes his anxiety.

Benjamin needs slow introductions to new people, as he can be a bit hesitant at first meetings.

He would be best suited to a home as the only dog and with no cats.

Rio and Ruby

Rio and Ruby (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Rio) and Female (Ruby)

Age - 11 years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Brown, Black and White

If you want to adopt Rio and Ruby you can view their full profile here.

Rio and Ruby are described as a "charming duo of senior cats" who are looking to find a home together.

They both love "sunny spots for lounging, comfy corners for cuddling, and a family to shower them with adoration".

Ideally, they are looking for a quiet home with no other pets, and any children being over the age of 12.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Rio has muscle wastage disease on his back legs and this means he can be a little wobbly at times but with room to stretch his legs and stay active, he's managing brilliantly and still enjoys exploring his surroundings."

Frankie

Frankie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Adult

Breed - Continental giant

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Frankie you can view their full profile here.

Frankie is said to be a rabbit with a "vibrant" personality who knows what she wants in her life and surroundings.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Frankie is hoping to find a Husbun in her forever home too but with her short fuse she needs time to feel totally at ease with any new boyfriend before actually living in with him.

"This could take time but we are hopeful she has it in her to calm somewhat and become a more tolerant and patient version of herself over time."