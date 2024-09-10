Jeffrey Titford's family announced his death today (September 10) after a battle with cancer.

The politician was born at West Mersea in 1933.

He died on Monday.

Rest in Peace - Jeffrey Titford, former MEP for the East of England (Image: Derek Bennett)

Mr Titford lived near Clacton and ran his family's funeral director business for many years until he got involved in politics.

His political career began in 1970 when he became a councillor on Clacton Urban District Council.

He ended his association with the Conservative Party in 1992, in protest over Prime Minister John Major’s signing of the Maastricht Treaty.

In the 1997 general election, Mr Titford joined Sir James Goldsmith’s Referendum Party and ran for Harwich, where he was the party's most successful candidate and secured almost 10 per cent of the vote in a seat where the Tories were beaten by Labour's Ivan Henderson.

Following the death of Sir James Goldsmith, Mr Titford was invited to join the UK Independence Party, where he became leader in 2000.

Work - 2. Jeffrey Titford MEP in 2007, supporting Britain’s fishermen in a floating protest on the Thames (Image: Stuart Gulleford)

Clacton MP Nigel Farage, who succeeded Mr Titford as UKIP leader, said: "This week I found out the sad news that former Clacton Urban District Councillor - as it was then known - Member of the European Parliament and Frinton resident Jeffrey Titford has passed away.

Stuart Gulleford, one of Mr Titford's close friends, said: "I could not have known a more honourable and decent man. He will be sorely missed."

“Jeffrey was the kind of man with whom you could make a verbal agreement, shake his hand on it and be absolutely confident that he would keep his side of the bargain and that is exactly how my employment with him started in 2001. The red tape eventually caught up with us and we had to have a written contract but neither of us really needed it.

“He was a brilliant orator without ever seeming to raise his voice. He spoke quietly but with an honesty and sincerity that always carried the room. It was uncanny how wherever he spoke, the room would instantly quieten down and listen as soon as he started to speak.

‘He had a very strong work ethic because he believed in his country and his cause and would crisscross the country to speaking engagements, large or small.

“He became a very good friend who was always there for me if ever I needed some support. He was my mentor and friend. I shall miss his wise counsel and his unfailing sense of humour.”

Mr Titford also served as president of Clacton and Frinton Rotary Club as well as belonging to the Clacton Operatic Society and Clacton Dramatic Society.

He had a special interest in rally driving and was a leading light at Clacton Motor Club during the 1970s.

Mr Titford is survived by wife Margaret, a son, three daughters, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.