Launched in 2019, this year’s events run from September 7 to 15 and offer the chance to go to racing stables, studs, equine health centres and even retirement homes.

The common factor in all is that the horses are the stars, as guests learn more about the life of a racehorse, the love and expert care they receive, and get a glimpse into their daily lives.

And best of all, it is all totally free – and with more than 200 separate events spread across the entire country, there is bound to be something only a short journey away from everyone.

Broken Quest pops his head out of his stable at David Dennis Racing. (Image: David Dennis Racing)

One of the stables taking part is David Dennis Racing, based in Edgcote near Banbury in Oxfordshire.

A former jockey who rode more than 200 winners, Dennis has a string of 18 horses in training with the vast majority running over the jumps.

I was fortunate enough to be able to spend a morning at his Wardington Gate Farm base, learning more about what he does, the horses he has and seeing the top-class facilities he and his team have at their disposal.

David Dennis (right) shows Andrew French the horsebox used to take runners to and from the races. (Image: Watford Observer)

As well as the spacious stabling for all his horses, Dennis also has a horse walker – which is, as it sounds, a piece of equipment that allows multiple horses to be exercised at once without the need for riders – and also a large indoor schooling area.

We jumped in his car and he drove us to his impressive all-weather gallops which are set in beautiful green and peaceful Oxfordshire countryside.

There are two different gallops: a straight stretch with a stiff uphill section to help improve stamina, and then a round circuit to get horses used to turning and also to allow longer work-outs.

He was clearly very proud of his operation and has a deep affection for his horses, and the opportunity to ask questions of a man who has both ridden and trained winners was something very special indeed – especially as he was so happy to answer and just chat away.

David Dennis showing his all-weather gallops to Andrew French during his visit to the stables in Oxfordshire. (Image: Watford Observer)

He said it will be just the same when he and his staff open up their yard on Sunday, September 15, (although for logistical reasons visitors won’t be able to attend the gallops, though they will have full access to everything else, particularly the horses).

“National Racehorse Week is so important because I think it’s essential for the public to be aware of the level of care that racehorses, as a whole, are given in racing yards,” he said.

“Everyone can come and see how we look after them 365 days of the year, and meet the staff who work so hard to give them the highest standard of care possible.

“And I also think it’s important for us in the racing industry to engage with members of the public who come along and want to see how racehorses are looked after.

“When you see a horse on a race day, you are only seeing a tiny bit of their lives. You don’t get to see where they’ve come from and how they are loved and cared for.”

Often horse racing attracts negative publicity, particularly around events like the Grand National, but Dennis said by opening up the industry during National Racehorse Week it is an opportunity for the public to judge for themselves and ask questions about equine welfare.

The official website, nationalracehorseweek.uk, has full details of everything happening from September 7 to 15, and has an easy-to-use event finder where you can put in your postcode and see what is happening near you.

Spaces do need to be booked and are subject to availability, but with so many different venues opening up to the public there is bound to be something near you that offers a fascinating, free day out.

“The welfare of horses is very, very important,” Dennis stressed.

“By hosting events during this week, the public have the chance to come and meet us, ask us questions, and understand how we look these magnificent animals.

“National Racehorse Week is great in that by opening our doors we can explain to people how we work with each horse individually every day of the year so they are prime athletes who are looked after extremely well indeed.

Last year's National Racehorse Week open day at David Dennis Racing. (Image: David Dennis Racing)

“In the UK, we look after our horses to a very high standard, probably the best in the world.

“So this is a great opportunity, whether you’re a racing fan or not, to get close to racehorses, see how they live and work, and learn more from the people who care for them.”